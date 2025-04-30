Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, star wars

Andor Season 2: K-2SO's "Limitations" Cut Down Screen Time: Gilroy

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy discusses K-2SO's "limitations" impacting his on-screen appearances, promising to do right by the fan favorite.

One of the most anticipated Star Wars returns in Andor is the Rogue One (2016) fan favorite K-2SO, the former KX-series security droid reprogrammed by the Rebel Alliance against its former masters, the Galactic Empire. Voiced by Alan Tudyk, Cassian's (Diego Luna) faithful robotic partner was not only Rogue One's muscle, but also had the biting, sarcastic wit to match his strength. He certainly had his entrance in the Gareth Edwards film by helping to free Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) from captivity by removing the heavily armored door from an Imperial transport. Andor creator Tony Gilroy not only co-wrote the Edwards' film screenplay but also laid out the two-season plan (that initially started as five) that will lead directly to the film, as it serves as a prequel series. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the logistical issues of introducing K-2SO too soon, as Disney+ is releasing season two in three-episode blocks, with episodes 4-6 released on April 29th.

Andor Creator Tony Gilroy on Cassian & K-2SO

"[Limiting] K-2SO came from the experience of making 'Rogue,' to be honest with you," Gilroy said. "From the very beginning, that was one of the most difficult parts of the original conversation — how long I was going to have to delay [K-2SO]? Because what can you do with him? I don't want people to go back and diagram 'Rogue,' but just within that movie, there are two or three or four places where we are hiding him, where he has to stay on the ship or can't go somewhere. He's a really, really difficult piece of equipment to carry through a story. The limitations on him are huge. He's a very visible, troublesome piece of story gear. So I knew intuitively how long I would have to wait to do it."

Gilroy refers to the covert missions Cassian often finds himself in, where K-2SO's presence might stand out too much. In Rogue One, Cassian, Jyn, and K-2SO infiltrated the secret Empire base of Scarif with the former two disguised as officers and the latter, naturally, fitting in as a security droid. "[K-2SO] is fantastic, and he's funny. Tudyk is hysterical, and it's really great. We were like, 'OK, we're going to [have him in the show] and let's make it spectacular and let's really make a thing out of it.' And that's what we've tried to do," he hyped.

