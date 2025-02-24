Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, rogue one

Andor Season 2 Official Trailer, Key Art Poster, New Images Released

Arriving on April 22nd, here's the official trailer for the second and final season of Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor.

Article Summary Watch the official trailer for Andor Season 2, out on April 22 on Disney+.

Final season follows Cassian Andor's evolution into a rebel hero.

The 12-episode season spans four chapters over four years.

Tony Gilroy promises a thrilling journey with epic decisions.

With the second and final season of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor: A Star Wars Story set to hit screens this April, viewers are kicking off the week with a look at the official trailer, a new key art poster, and a new image gallery. Setting the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One, the streaming series tells the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor (Luna), and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final season will play out over 12 episodes, broken into four chapters of three episodes each that cover the final four years leading up to the film.

"One of the great thrills of making 'Andor' is the scale of the story and the number of characters we're able to meet – ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian's journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it's the choir that makes the show. I'm so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2," Gilroy shared.

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

