Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor

Andor Season 2: "Rogue One" Prequel Series' Final Run Gets New Trailer

Returning on April 22nd, here's a new trailer and poster for Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor Season 2.

Article Summary Andor Season 2's new trailer previews its thrilling final run starting April 22nd on Disney+.

Experience the transformation of Cassian Andor into a rebel hero in this 12-episode Star Wars series.

Check out the latest key art poster and behind-the-scenes looks released by Lucasfilm.

Tony Gilroy's gripping storytelling spans four chapters, marking the end of Andor's journey.

Setting the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One, Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor tells the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor (Luna), and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final season of the "Star Wars" series is set to play out over 12 episodes – broken into four chapters of three episodes each that cover the final four years leading up to the film. Along with a pretty sweet new group key art poster (waiting for you below), Disney+ also released a new official trailer that offers us our best look ey at the prequel series' final run.

Here's a look at the action-packed and tension-filled second official trailer for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Andor Season 2, arriving on the streaming service beginning April 22nd:

Here's a look at the team behind the "Rogue One" prequel series, taking viewers behind the scenes of the second and final season – with Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor set to hit screens beginning April 22nd:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!