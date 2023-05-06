Rogue One Star Felicity Jones Discusses Jyn Erso's Andor Status Felicity Jones is hopeful we'll see Jyn Erso in Star Wars again, but don't expect her back for Disney+'s Rogue One prequel series Andor.

With Andor planned as a two-season series, questions naturally turned to Felicity Jones, who played Jyn Erso in 2016's Rogue One, opposite Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the film and in the current prequel show on Disney+. As showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy explained, the end of season two will lead directly into the Gareth Edwards' film, in which he was also involved creatively. Jones spoke with BBC One's "The One Show" (via Comic Book Resources) if Jyn will make her return.

Rogue One's Felicity Jones on Possible Star Wars Return in Andor

"I'm afraid to say I won't be, but I still have hope for Jyn Erso at some point to make a comeback. But no, sadly, I won't be," Jones said. It's not that surprising considering Rogue One already operates as an origins story for Jyn as she's the daughter of the Death Star architect Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen). The film followed the ragtag group of rebels on their suicide mission to steal the Death Star blueprints and plans on the planet Scarif. While Rogue One was ultimately successful in transmitting the plans toward the Rebel command ship where Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is residing before it picks up directly before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), the squad becomes incinerated from the controlled blast of the Death Star since it didn't take out the planet.

Season one of Andor takes place as Cassian lives his life as a mercenary as he discovers the client, he ends up working for, their cause is bigger than he is, and fighting back against the Empire is more important than merely surviving. Before the series, there were inquiries if other figures from Rogue One would appear like K-2SO voiced by Alan Tudyk. Gilroy explained it wouldn't make sense for the former imperial enforcer droid to work with Cassian this early. We do see figures like Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma return.