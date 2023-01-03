Andor: Diego Luna on How Series Is Approaching "Rogue One" Endgame

Diego Luna has plenty to celebrate, with Andor receiving two Critics Choice Nominations with the Disney+ series under consideration for Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for the series lead. The actor, who plays the title character Cassian Andor, spoke to Collider about working with showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy and how the series developed its voice. The actor commends how efficient as series' lead and executive producer.

Andor: How Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Created Something Magical

"It's Tony Gilroy. He's so ambitious, and he takes so much time, and he delivers. Every character has a meaning, has a reason, has a journey, and he pays attention to all the details," Luna told Collider. "There are no characters there just because we need to trigger something. There's an important reason. We are talking about the journey of someone that decides to give everything for the cause, you know? What has to happen in the life of someone, and what events [does] he [have] to witness, what people [does] he [have] to meet? [Tony] has answered all those questions. I just feel really proud to be part of such a rich show. We have 12 episodes of 40-something minutes, and I don't think we wasted any time."

Luna also broke down how Andor's elements became the sum of its parts, especially when it came to the characters. "I think in terms of the context of the character, I was pretty much there. I think [Tony's] story is something that connects easily with what I had in mind," he said. "But it's more about the characters he meets in the journey where I was impressed by what Tony wanted to tell. The characters he meets – Luthen, Kino, the relationship with Maarva – that is something so central in the understanding of Cassian. For me, it wasn't like that when I was getting ready for 'Rogue One.' I had to create my own backstory. Backstory that no one cared about. It was just mine in terms of; I didn't have to get there with any other actor. My character was coming from somewhere else, you know? He has this accent that no one shares, and he clearly has left everything behind. Therefore, it was just the work you do as an actor that you have to understand why you're making the choices you're making and create yourself some background story. But with Tony, it was so interesting to find out all these role models that Cassian has and the amount of sacrifice around the rebellion. It's quite interesting to see so many characters willing to leave everything behind for a reason they believe in. It's a beautiful story that reminds us what we are capable of, basically. And it's through these characters that I was like, oh my god, this is so rich and so pertinent and so real, even though we're in this galaxy far, far away. These characters feel really close to the world you and I live in."

For more on Andor's loose ends, how the series' falls within the science fiction realm & more, you can check out the complete interview here.