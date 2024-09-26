Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, Talamasca

Anne Rice's The Talamasca "About Two Weeks Away" from Production Start

An executive from AMC Networks and AMC Studios discussed Anne Rice's "Immortal Universe" and offered a production update on The Talamasca.

As fans await word on filming officially beginning on the third season of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and the premiere of the second season of Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2, we've got an update on the addition to the "Immortal Universe." After learning that Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), and Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds) had joined the cast of Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Ben Davis, EVP, Original Programming, AMC Networks & AMC Studios, had an update on when production will get underway. Speaking during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit, Davis was singing the praises of both IWTV and MW before noting that a third series was on the way. "We're about two weeks away from getting ready to go into production on a third series in the Anne Rice universe," Davis shared.

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

