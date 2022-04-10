Anthony Padilla Is The Best Interviewer Working Today & Here's Why

I have been watching Anthony Padilla's YouTube channel since the summer of 2021 and have found myself questioning the talent or ultimate care other interviewers have for those they speak with. Padilla has continued a series on his channel that has him "spending the day with…" various different people across a variety of topics from mental health to the meaning of celebrity culture today.

With over 6.33 million subscribers, Padilla has some of his most popular videos getting between 10 and 20 million views. That's a lot of attention to a specific set of content and he's using his platform better than most late-night hosts are right now (I'll exclude John Oliver and his amazing team of researchers from that list).

I think there's been a disconnect between what audiences care about and what late-night and news programs place as priority night after night, day after day. Jimmy Fallon can't let a celebrity finish their sentence or have a breath without producing a guttural laugh that interrupts them. The man is not the funniest person in the room every time, he needs to relax because his laughter has become a legit jump scare at this point. He's not alone, others like him such as James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, and even Bill Maher don't seem to see beyond the eye-catching moments and viral moments they can grab from their interactions with other people, mainly being celebrities.

Padilla gives the space to the interviewees, providing a space to truly open up on their own terms. People he speaks with range from those speaking about their experiences with borderline personality disorder & other mental health topics to internet-famous celebrities such as Corpse Husband and Jaiden Animations. There's a variety of experiences for each topic that truly expands the mind when it comes to truly relevant issues and understanding the culture online as it grows and develops.

Late-night television and classic interviews done on extended news shows aren't irrelevant, but they miss the point a lot of the time especially ones within the United States. Padilla found a way through what others (particularly men) haven't been able to bypass, which is their own self-importance and ego stepping in the way. Too many times others have made the situation about how much they could gain from the conversation or how talented and charismatic they could appear in it.

Padilla has found a true connection with those he speaks with, listening and not interrupting. He examines many topics that aren't touched or looked at by others and speaks to those who know it best. Padilla has interviewed many different people over the three years he's been producing this series on his channel. For example, he spoke with those with terminal illnesses, those out of big communities like Mormon or Amish, and even the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki. Padilla has truly found a place in interviewing others, producing some important videos, and even more important conversations. Some late-night hosts may need to take a page from Padilla instead of half-assing a rehearsed set of questions for many who are only present to promote their projects.