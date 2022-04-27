AquaDonk Side Pieces Episode 9 Returns & So Does Happy Time Harry

Once again, it's time to check in with Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl in Adult Swim's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces from Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis. Dropping daily at noon eastern time on Adult Swim's YouTube channel, the digital series also includes the returns of Handbanana, The Broodwrap, MC P Pants, The Mooninites, Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter, Breakie B, The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory), vampire slumlord Markula, Merlo the Magician & old sidekick Unbelievable Ron, and (for a brief time) Happy Time Harry. Now, with Harry's episode suddenly disappearing from YouTube(?!?), let's see where we're at with the 10-episode series and who's making their return in the finale (and hopefully sticking around for a while)…

UPDATE: It's back!!!! So it looks like today's tenth & final episode is actually a re-drop of the penultimate AquaDonk Side Pieces episode. After a flashback to 2004 for a reminder of his unanswered fate, Harry finally returns home to end it all. But we're giving this one bonus points because it also addresses a long-running question about ATHF. Why are their floors so explosive?

In the eighth episode, Merlo the Magician "recruits" Carl to help enact revenge against his old sidekick, Unbelievable Ron:

In yesterday's seventh episode The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory) learn why the "slumlord" part of vampire slumlord Markula's title is ten times more dangerous than the "vampire" part as they go hunting for a new secret hideout:

With the sixth episode set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get past them and that damn metal detector…

In yesterday's fifth episode, Frat Aliens DP and Skeeter take their pledges to Earth on a mission of great importance… more alcohol. And honestly, what could go wrong when a punch of fraternity aliens try to grab some beer from a gas station in the middle of the night… right?

And in this edition of Digital Death Cage (aka Episode 4), Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on The Mooninites' "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism very well:

In the third episode, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical):