Arcane: Ella Purnell Updates Season 2, Teases "Devastating" S02 Finale

With Season 2 set to hit Netflix in November, Arcane star Ella Purnell offered a recording update and teased a "devastating" season finale.

While there are a whole lot of shows to get excited about between now and November, we're jumping any updates that we can get our greedy reporting hands around when it comes to the highly anticipated second season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Arcane. While Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) find themselves heading down two very different paths – and an eventual reunion/confrontation – we were treated to a first-look clip back in January that teased some dark forces at play… and seemingly getting an upgrade. Now, we're getting both an update on production and an ominous warning of what's to come – courtesy of Purnell.

"Oh man, I'm trying to remember it [season 1] because it was over two years ago," Purnell shared with Tech Radar about the award-winning animated series while promoting her Prime Video series Fallout. "I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR [automated dialog replacement] for the season 2 finale – and I cried. So, I think other people will cry, too. It's devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it." Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Arcane: The Road to Season 2

"I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we're making progress on it. It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, we want quality. We just don't want to rush," Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent shared in early 2023. And then there's the matter of the show's success, the level of which caught everyone by surprise. "Honestly, we didn't know if season 1 was gonna be a success. […] If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now we're paying the price. So, it's unfortunately not going to be this year," Laurent added. Here's a look at the interview (kicking in at around the 18:20 mark):

Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the first season of the Emmy Award-winning series:

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling.

