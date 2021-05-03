Arcane: Netflix Previews Fall 2021 "League of Legends" Animated Series

Netflix and Riot Games are producing the first League of Legends television adaptation with the animated event series Arcane, set to premiere on Netflix worldwide in Fall 2021. Arcane marks Riot Games' first series for television. Set in Riot's massively popular "League of Legends" universe, Arcane is an animated series developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Here's a look at the official announcement video from earlier today:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arcane | Official Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WtVfkTGFvo)

Dominique Bazay, Director of Original Animation for Netflix said, "League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we're thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane. The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games: "Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe."

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple works in progress. The company is also exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. This includes launching a publishing group, Riot Forge, to collaborate with third-party developers on additional games set in the League universe. Forge's first title, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is a story-driven, turn-based role-playing game (RPG) being developed by Airship Syndicate.

Riot Games has amassed over 14 billion views on its videos globally, and its League of Legends 2020 World Championship esports competition saw record-setting viewership across multiple metrics. In total, over one billion hours of content was consumed around the world, extending League's position as the planet's most-watched esport, with the final match reaching a 23.04 million Average Minute Audience and hitting 45 million Peak Concurrent Users.