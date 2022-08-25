Archer S13E02 Preview: What's Sterling Have to Do to Get a Banana?

Well, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of the crew from The Agency are officially back and do all that they can to make Fabian (Kayvan Novak) proud that he brought them under IIA's (International Intelligence Agency) wing by becoming the alpha spy agency they always knew they could be. Did that sound convincing? Of course not! After 12 seasons, we would really expect anything less… or more? That brings us to the following preview for next week's round of FXX's Archer, as Gillette (Adam Reed) takes the lead on a tropical mission. Well, a tropical jungle mission…

So for a look at what's ahead as The Agency takes on a jungle operation… and Sterling has to deal with a dramatic lack of bananas… here's the trailer & brief overview for next week's episode, S13E02 "Operation: Fang":

Archer Season 13 Episode 2 "Operation: Fang": Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens next week (and the season-opener streaming on Hulu):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).