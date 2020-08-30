Archer Season 11: Can Sterling Bring Them Back Down to His Standards?

If there are two things that are painfully clear, it's these: Archer returns on September 16, and FXX/FX on Hulu will make damn sure you get a preview of it every other day until then. But you know what? We'll play along because we're glad that the "coma dream seasons" are officially over (???) and we're back to the show's "real world." Having Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) deal with coma-caused physical limitations is an interesting direction to go when the series returns. Couple that with him returning to a spy agency that now actually knows that it's doing- one that he has a hard time keeping up in- and you can see where the drama gets really interesting.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the 11th season return of Archer, with "Ride of Your Life" showing what happens when Sterling takes the wheel. It's just like old times- and that's a good thing… right? Well, if Sterling can't live up to their standards then it looks like he'll bring them back down to his."

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed Archer would be returning to its "real world" after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons last summer. But as we mentioned above, after three seasons out of action Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer that viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f*** is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about him no longer being the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."