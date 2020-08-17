Archer Season 11 Teaser: A Reminder That Everybody Splooshes, People

With an all-new season of FXX/FX on Hulu's Archer ready to take over our screens like a drunk uncle taking over the conversation at a wedding reception table starting September 16, the network is giving us another look at the return of Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin). That's right, the real Sterling Archer- not a pilot or gumshoe detective or space-ace. We're talking the hard-drinking, narcissistic SOB that we know and love- except he's spent a few years in a coma so a lot has changed. But as you're about to see in the following teaser, Archer draws a line in the sand when it comes to one thing:

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Last summer, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed that the series would be returning to its main storyline after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons. But after three seasons out of action, Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f— is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about what happens to someone who's no longer the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."