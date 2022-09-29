Archer Season 13 E07 Trailer: In Sterling's Defense? They Started It

Without going into too many details because this week's episode of FXX's Archer is still pretty fresh, so we don't want to spoil things? Let's just say that Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and the rest of our fam at The Agency should probably be stepping up their game when it comes to parting ways with Fabian (Kayvan Novak) and IIA. I think it's safe to say that IIA may not have our spies' best interests at heart. In fact, that's pretty much a safe bet based on what you're about to see in the following clip for the next episode, "Distraction Action." And just to be clear? We side with Sterling when it comes to the whole "who started it?" debate…

So with that in mind, here's a look at the trailer for the Miles Woods-written FXX's Archer S13E07 "Distraction Action""

And here's a look back at what FXX is billing as the long-running series' ten best villains… let us know in the comments section below if you agree/disagree or if anyone was left out:

For a very special (and abbreviated) look back at the past 12+ seasons, here's a compilation video comprised of three seconds from every episode of the long-running animated series so far:

And here's a look back at the previously-released official Season 13 trailer, with the next episode of FXX's Archer hitting screens this week (and on Hulu the following day):

'Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The upcoming season also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).