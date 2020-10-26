Archive 81: Netflix, Sonnenshine, Thomas, Wan Team for Horror Series

The world of Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell's Archive 81 will soon materialize before listeners eyes, with showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Vampire Diaries, The Boys), James Wan's Atomic Monster (MacGyver; "The Conjuring" film franchise; upcoming Malignant and There's Someone Inside Your House), and director Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown) teaming up for a Netflix series based on the popular "found footage" horror podcast. Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion; Uncorked; Oh Jerome, No) and Dina Shihabi (Ya Bint, Altered Carbon, Ramy, Jack Ryan) are set to lead the cast, with the first season locked in for eight, 1-hour episodes.

When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody's story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago. "With Archive 81, we're hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core," explained Sonnenshine in a statement. "Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I'm excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure."

Archive 81 is executive produced by writer and showrunner Sonnenshine as well as director Thomas (who will direct half of the season, including the first episode). Joining them are Wan and Michael Clear via Atomic Monster, and writer and original script developer Paul Harris Boardman (The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Deliver Us From Evil)- with Rob Hackett serving as co-executive producer.