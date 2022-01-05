Archive 81 Trailer/Images: Netflix Series Rewinds to Reveal the Truth

For archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), what was originally a simple job of restoring a collection of 1990s videotapes has become a fight against a horrific force across two timelines. But as more and more of the truth becomes revealed, Dan realizes he's not only trying to keep himself alive but also someone else very important. Someone who died 25 years earlier. That's the basic setup for Netflix's Archive 81, a supernatural thriller series based loosely on Daniel Powell & Marc Sollinger's popular podcast of the same name. And now with only a little more than a week to go until its debut, we have a new set of preview images as well as the official trailer & series overview to help set the mood. Joining Athie for Archive 81 are Dina Shihabi (Melody Pendras), Martin Donovan (Virgil Davenport), Matt McGorry (Mark Higgins), Julia Chan (Annabelle Cho), Evan Jonigkeit (Samuel), and Ariana Neal (Jess).

"I'm obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world. Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually-textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying," shared series showrunner, writer & executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries). Now here's your look at the official trailer for Netflix's Archive 81, hitting the streaming service on January 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Archive 81 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibxKEqxARkE)

Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Netflix's Archive 81 is executive produced by showrunner Sonnenshine, James Wan & Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The "Conjuring" Universe film franchise, Malignant), Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop), and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil). Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster, Evan Bleiweiss, and Michael Narducci serve as co-executive producers, with Powell & Sollinger co-producing. Thomas (101- 102, 107-108), Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (103-104), and Haifaa Al Mansour (105-106) direct' with Sonnenshine (101 -102, 107), Boardman (101), Narducci (103, 108), Bleiweiss (104, 108), Bobak Esfarjani (105), and Helen Leigh (106) writing.