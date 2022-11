Are Rick and Morty Going GOT in Season 6 Ep. 9 Promo? S06E08 BTS Look

As we wrote about in our review of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty "Analyze Piss," there were a lot of takeaways from the sixth season's eighth episode. From the return of Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon) & how much Rick's dynamic with her has changed to a side of Jerry that we hadn't seen before & the family actually showing that it's trying when it comes to therapy. Are they still a mess? Sure, but they're realizing it and doing something about it… even if it doesn't always work. So with that in mind, some of the creative minds behind the episode are doing a deep dive into what went down. And following that, we have a look ahead at what's to come as the Adult Swim series reaches its final two episodes for the season.

In Inside The Episode: Analyze Piss, Harmon, writer James Siciliano & showrunner Scott Marder discuss the return of therapist Dr. Wong and the role she represents, as well as the complex emotions Rick takes on as he looks to redeem the legacy of Pissmaster. Following that, we have an early look at the promo for the season's penultimate episode, with S06E09 "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort" seemingly finding our dimension-hopping duo on a "Game of Thrones"-type world. And if Rick's attempting to hide his disdain over the very idea, he's doing a pretty poor job of hiding it (as you're about to see):

Rick and Morty: Let's See How Episodes S06E01-S06E06 Stack Up

With Harmon and Roiland's Rick and Morty set to return to Adult Swim screens tonight with what may be its most meta outing yet (and that's saying something considering we have S04E06 "Never Ricking Morty"), we're taking a look back to see how the previous six episodes stacked up. But first, a couple of things to put on the table right up front. Since the episodes all rated between 8 and 9 in our reviews, we're basically ranking a pool of excellent episodes in their own right. So it's kinda weird to assign numbers or do it as a countdown. Instead, we're ranking them more from a "playlist"-like perspective. What follows is how we would prefer to run them (top preference, first), but, as they say, "mileage may vary." Also, I'm linking to our past reviews but offering a quick thought on each one that may have come to mind since the original review or building on a previous thought.

So with this in mind, here's a look at the first six episodes of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 6:

Season 6 Episode 4 "Night Family" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Rob Schrab): The only thing more shocking than the depths of Rick's stubbornness? That "Night Summer" is not only a badass not to be messed with but has also been biding its time in Summer's mind, waiting to strike. It feels like there's more to come with this one…

Season 6 Episode 5 "Final DeSmithation" (directed by Douglas Einar Olsen and written by Heather Anne Campbell): Holy s**t! A Rick & Jerry adventure that doesn't end with us wanting to punch Jerry! On a number of levels, a nice personal game-changer between the two that sees them becoming… friends? Because this might be the first time I felt bad for Jerry after Rick hit him… and interestingly enough, so did Rick. Big difference compared to what went down with Cronenberg Jerry and Rick Prime…

Season 6 Episode 3 "Bethic Twinstinct" (directed by Douglas Einar Olsen and written by Anne Lane): This might've been the strongest spotlight on Beth & Jerry's toxicity yet. Because instead of focusing on the couple, we got to see the impact it has on Morty and Summer, sadly bonding them closer in the process. But being able to see Rick as the caring figure trying to distract them from their parents' drama was a bit of a mind-blower, especially that moment when even "The Man with All of the Answers" couldn't figure out how to help his grandkids.

Season 6 Episode 1 "Solaricks" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Albro Lundy): We saw clues that it was going to happen in the previous season, but this was the one where the show decided to stop worrying and learn to love its own canon. And they did an impressive job of tying a number of previous storyline threads together in some very intriguing ways. And with Rick Prime on the scene… Evil Morty? Who's that again?

Season 6 Episode 2 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Alex Rubens): Do you like your "Die Hard" satire with a healthy serving of "punch to the feels"? Well, this is the one you've been waiting for. From Peter Dinklage as the alien terrorist group leader Chans and Summer turning "Die Hard" into her own version of "Squanch," this episode would've been fine just on those points. But the "Roy" storyline that finds Morty fragmented into the game did a beautiful job of examining Morty and his role with his grandfather, and how much of himself he gives away with every adventure.

Season 6 Episode 6 "Juricksic Mort" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Nick Rutherford): Look, we love smartass, know-it-all Rick. But we also love those moments when he gets schooled by someone (in this case, uber-brilliant dinosaurs) who might actually know as much (if not more) as he does. And bonus points for the wonderfully passive-aggressive ways they help each other out as a way of spiting each other. But the best part? Interdimensional travel's back, baby!!!