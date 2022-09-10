Armor Wars: D23 Expo Finds Cheadle, Feige Confirming Series (Again)

Back in July, Yassir Lester (Black Monday), writer on Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Don Cheadle-starring Armor Wars, took to Twitter to calm the rumors that the series was no longer happening ("I promise it is still coming out"). And that was confirmed during today's D23 Expo 2022 presentation when Cheadle and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took the stage to announce that James Rhodes, aka War Machine (Cheadle), would be hunting down some of Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands. Cheadle's Rhodes will first appear in Secret Invasion (also previewed), with Armor Wars expected to begin filming in 2023 (which is a nice way of saying that there wasn't any footage available).

Now here's a look back at Lester's post from earlier this summer, dumping some much-needed water on those dumpster fires of random speculation:

Also last summer, Cheadle offered an update on how things were looking with the streaming series. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle shared, "It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be. We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what's that journey going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know 'Armor Wars' they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies." Here's a look at the clip:

WAR MACHINE BOOTS UP – @DonCheadle teases upcoming Marvel series "Armor Wars" in which he will return as James Rhodes, aka War Machine.