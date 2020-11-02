As WWE Seizes Twitch Accounts, Zelina Vega Sticks With OnlyFans

As October ended, so too did an era where WWE superstars could freely take advantage of live-streaming platforms like Twitch and Cameo to connect with fans and make a little extra money while their income is reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic eliminating most live events. Thanks to a new rule by WWE, talent is banned from running their own Twitch and Cameo accounts, despite the fact that they have been encouraged to build a social media presence for years. Despite the fact that wrestlers are independent contractors and not employees of WWE. But Smackdown star Zelina Vega, who launched an OnlyFans account in October, posted to it as recently as yesterday and has been active on the platform within the last hour as of this writing, doesn't appear to be slowing down her cosplay-for-cash activities.

Vega's OnlyFans account, which explicitly specifies repeatedly that it contains no nudes, including semi-nudes, allows fans to see Cosplay photos and videos from Vega, with certain backer levels allowing fans to specify which characters Vega will cosplay (though, again, it is explicitly specified that these costume requests must have both tops and bottoms). Vega follows WWE star Paige's footsteps, who retired from in-ring action but is still contracted from the company. Paige officially declared over the weekend that she would continue to stream on Twitch despite WWE's edict demanding wrestlers shut down their personal Twitch and Cameo accounts and take part in a new WWE program where WWE will keep the money but pay wrestlers a share that counts against their downside guarantee, the number of money wrestlers are guaranteed to make if they aren't wrestling at live shows. For most, that will result in talent receiving no additional money from WWE, and therefore effectively WWE keeping all of the profits.

🤔 hmm.. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 5, 2020

Paige first began questioning WWE's policy over a month ago, and when she made a post about looking into unionization, Zelina Vega responded on Twitter, "hmmm." She officially opened her OnlyFans account that same day, quietly resolving to bilk simps for money outside of her normal WWE work hours regardless of how the company feels about it. Andrew Yang, we're certain, would approve.