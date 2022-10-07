At Least One Wrestler Is Not Trying to Leave AEW: Jon Moxley

At least one former WWE wrestler is not trying to leave AEW and return to WWE under the new management of Triple H… and it's probably because, rather than being fired, he left the company of his own volition. Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year deal with AEW, the company revealed in a press release ahead of AEW Rampage on Friday night. The new deal "ensures that one of professional wrestling's top stars will remain in All Elite Wrestling through 2027, while expanding his responsibilities to include mentoring and coaching talent," according to the press release, as Moxley "will work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is a two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion."

The press release went on to hype Moxley's recent run as interim champion after CM Punk got too injured to hold the belt and subsequent and ongoing run as actual champion after CM Punk got too butthurt to not blow up the entire company at a media scrum. It also promoted Moxley's upcoming title defense against Hangman Adam Page on Tuesday, plus his participation in a Trios match on AEW Rampage tonight. Unlike some wrestlers in AEW, Moxley keeps the violence strictly in the ring, or at least on camera, rather than backstage.

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for 'AEW: Dynamite,'" said Tony Khan in the press release. "Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow."

Moxley, for his part, added: "I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans. I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward."

And while press release quotes are usually just people blowing smoke up each others' asses, in Moxley's case, you can believe that statement is 100% accurate. Moxley, and also Chris Jericho, seem to truly appreciate the value of AEW. And so, another five years of Jon Moxley in AEW is a wonderful thing. It's also a much-needed win for the beleaguered company in the wake of the CM Punk incident.