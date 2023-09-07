Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Crunchyroll, Hajime Isayama, preview
Attack on Titan Final Season: English Dub Confirmed for First Special
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has been dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian and will premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 10:30 PM Pacific Time.
Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is the real beginning of the end with angry lunkhead series hero Eren Kruger now gone full heel-turn and ends up becoming the final Big Bad that was coming all along. He's unleashed The Rumbling, where all the Titans are now on the way to wipe out all of humanity, which everyone on all sides had been trying to prevent for hundreds of years, and fan favourites start to bite the dust.
English ADR Director
Mike McFarland
English Voice Cast
Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger
Josh Grelle as Armin Arlelt
Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann
Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun
Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein
Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer
Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger
Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun
Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice
Anairis Quiñones as Yelena
Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon
Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë
Matt Shipman as Floch Forster
Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi
Based on Attack on Titan Created by
Hajime Isayama
Directed by
Yuichiro Hayashi
Character Design by
Tomohiro Kishi
Art Direction by
Kuniaki Nemoto
Chief Animation Direction by
Daisuke Niinuma
Art Direction by
Kuniaki Nemoto
Editing by
Masato Yoshitake
Music by
KOHTA YAMAMOTO and Hiroyuki Sawano
Animation Studio
MAPPA
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll this Autumn.
