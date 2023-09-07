Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Crunchyroll, Hajime Isayama, preview

Attack on Titan Final Season: English Dub Confirmed for First Special

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has been dubbed in English & will premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, September 10th.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has been dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and Russian and will premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 10:30 PM Pacific Time.

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is the real beginning of the end with angry lunkhead series hero Eren Kruger now gone full heel-turn and ends up becoming the final Big Bad that was coming all along. He's unleashed The Rumbling, where all the Titans are now on the way to wipe out all of humanity, which everyone on all sides had been trying to prevent for hundreds of years, and fan favourites start to bite the dust.

English ADR Director

Mike McFarland

English Voice Cast

Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger

Josh Grelle as Armin Arlelt

Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann

Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun

Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein

Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer

Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger

Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun

Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice

Anairis Quiñones as Yelena

Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon

Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë

Matt Shipman as Floch Forster

Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi

Based on Attack on Titan Created by

Hajime Isayama

Directed by

Yuichiro Hayashi

Character Design by

Tomohiro Kishi

Art Direction by

Kuniaki Nemoto

Chief Animation Direction by

Daisuke Niinuma

Art Direction by

Kuniaki Nemoto

Editing by

Masato Yoshitake

Music by

KOHTA YAMAMOTO and Hiroyuki Sawano

Animation Studio

MAPPA

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll this Autumn.

