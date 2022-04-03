Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Ready to End It All In 2023

Just after the finale of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 aired in Japan and on streaming service Crunchyroll in the rest of the world this weekend, the streaming service confirmed that there would be a Part 3 of the final season. That final part, the ending, at last, they promise, pinky swear, will air in 2023.

This was originally confirmed on the official Attack on Titan anime Twitter account:

Anyone who has read the manga or watched the finale of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 would have known there was still way too much story to get through for Part 2 to be the end of the story. Eren Kruger, who is seriously the worst, has launched his final assault on the world with an army of literally every Titan at his beck and call. Most of the Survey Corps have joined his grand plan to destroy the world and literally remake it into a peaceful utopian, one built on the genocide of pretty much the whole of the human race, as you do. It's only our plucky heroes that we've grown attached to over the years who have formed an underdog, ragtag resistance against him, since, you know, genocide is bad. That has been the whole point of the show, even if the way it expresses that lesson has frequently been dubious in the way that the Japanese often get tone-deaf about these issues. Seriously, Japan – what the hell with the Warsaw Ghetto imagery for pulp exploitation and lazy moral equivalencies?!

So Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is the climax. It will adapt the final act of the manga pretty faithful, though there are rumours that the anime will change the final ending because the manga's conclusion was pretty controversial and unsatisfying to the fans who have already read it. Will they really change the ending into something more satisfying? What would that even look like? We'll just have to tune in and find out. In the meantime, there's a lot more heartbreak and fan favourite characters to be killed off as they make heroic sacrifices galore in the thriller, violent, explosive climax of the series. It's safe to assume that your favourite badass waifu Mikasa is Miss Plot Armor for many obvious reasons. Everyone else is fair game. Anime's biggest saga that's the equivalent of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead is drawing to a close, and that will be the end of an era.

The entire anime saga of Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll