Audible Unveils 6 New Comedy Podcasts: Bob Odenkirk, Will Forte & More

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Audible announced a huge slate of 6 new scripted comedy podcasts featuring pretty much every comic you've ever seen or heard of who hasn't been cancelled. These podcasts set to release through 2022. They join recently released Audible Original comedies Hot White HeistHit JobCut and RunOperation CordeliaSorry Charlie Miller, Escape From Virtual Island, A Total Switch Show, The Totally Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, Vroom VroomEat Sh*t Kenny Daniels, and Haunt the Johnsons.

The new Audible Original comedy podcasts are created by writers behind hits like Paul Lieberstein (The Office), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, SNL, Mr. Show) collaborating with his son Nate OdenkirkAchilles Stamatelaky (Broad City, Hit Job), Joe Rumrill (Chris Gethard Presents), Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and Dan Abramson (The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon) and Matt Klinman (The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon). The extremely well-known, award-winning actors are on board include Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Janeane Garofalo, Judy Greer, Gillian Jacobs, Jane Lynch, Sunita Mani, Aparna Nancherla, Bob Odenkirk, Haley Joel Osment, Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson and, at this rate, pretty much everyone. "Audible has set a very high bar with our recent lineup of ambitious scripted comedy podcasts, and we are just getting started," said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. "Our listeners around the world crave high-quality entertainment that's exceptional in every way. By joining forces with brilliant comics — legendary and emerging — we continue to be the home to extraordinarily witty, provocative and hilarious content."

Image: Audible
Image: Audible

MiddleSpace: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well

Audible · MIDDLESPACE Trailer

Premiere: November 18, 2021
Created, written, and directed by: Paul Lieberstein
Produced by: Audible Originals and Above Average Productions

"Starship Captain George Cotton hammer (Will Forte) is bored by his job, annoys his staff, and daydreams about opening an intergalactic burger franchise. But the Captain's life changes forever when he refuses to answer an intergalactic distress call that turns out to be a trap, giving the universe's least likely hero a chance to actually become one."

Cast: Will Forte, Sunita ManiCheri OteriWyatt CenacClark DukeGillian JacobsChris SmithRainn WilsonJohn MalkovichAlex MoffatAmanda LundCooper FosterDave AhdootFortune FeimsterGeorge BladonJanine PorebaJon GabrusLennon Parham, and Paul Lieberstein.

Christmas Delivery

Audible · Christmas Delivery Audio Trailer

Premiere: December 16, 2021
Created and written by: Achilles Stamatelaky
Produced by: Audible Originals and Broadway Video Enterprises

"Beth Briny, a grouchy restaurant courier working the Christmas Eve shift, (Gillian Jacobs) is forced to learn the true "reason for the season" when she and Andy Pepper, a holiday-loving stranger, (Sam Richardson) stumble upon a Christmas Carol-esque adventure — delivering to people from Beth's past, present, and future."

Cast: Gillian JacobsSam RichardsonJaneane GarofaloJ.K. SimmonsAshley TisdaleDustin MilliganPadma LakshmiJames Monroe InglegartJackie Hoffman and Harry Shum Jr.SELF CENTER

Premiere: January 13, 2022
Created by: Matthew Chauncey
Written by: Matthew Chauncey, Julie Greiner, Keerthi Harishankar, and Agathe Panaretos
Produced by: Audible Originals and Team Coco

"On Meg Everman's (Judy Greer) 40th birthday, she decides to treat herself to a weekend retreat hosted by SLF-CNTR, a health and beauty lifestyle brand led by celebrated model-turned-wellness-thought-leader, Enid Hargrove (Kim Cattrall). But when the weekend's itinerary of "spa treatments" begins to seem more like a torture sequence from a Saw movie, Meg suspects that Enid's apparently eternal youth might have sinister and supernatural origins."

Cast: Judy Greer, Kim CattrallJane LynchAparna NancherlaAndy RichterHari NefJoel Kim BoosterLaci MosleyJackie HoffmanAnnaleigh AshfordAshley ParkMatt ObergJosh RubenJessica ChaffinMisty MonroeRichie MoriartyMarieve Herington, and Katie Hartman.

Lem Can Help

Premiere: February 10, 2022
Created by: Joe Rumrill
Directed by: Peter Grosz
Produced by: Audible Originals and Broadway Video Enterprises

Convinced your house is haunted? Feeling unmotivated at work? Nervous to ask your crush on a date? LEM CAN HELP! Lem Bennings (Fred Armisen) tackles life's big questions on his popular advice podcast. Callers from around the world look to Lem for his insights on a range of topics including career management, personal finance, dating, hygiene, and home and car maintenance. Along the way, he interviews experts (played by comedians) and passes along their wisdom to his listeners. Open your heart, mind, and ears to Lem's incomparable guidance. Finally, you have his undivided attention—just so long as he isn't pressed for time, of course.

Cast: Stars Fred Armisen with guests: Maria Bamford, Vanessa Bayer, Beck BennettMike HanfordPatti HarrisonTim Heidecker, Tim KalpakisRachel Pegram, Megan Stalter, Drew Tarver, and Reggie Watts.

Summer in Argyle

Premiere: March 10, 2022
Created and written by: Bob Odenkirk & Nate Odenkirk
Directed by: Tim Kalpakis
Creative Producer & Original Music: Eban Schletter (Mr. Show)
Executive Producer: Naomi Odenkirk
Produced by: Audible Originals and Above Average

"Summer in Argyle introduces us to Argyle, Ohio—a town full of strange people and places, where not a single resident has ever won anything. Naturally, the town that comes in second loves its substitute athletes, none more prominent than the high schooler Richie McDonough. So when he dies mysteriously at the July 4th Hotdog Eating Contest in 2013, the community is shaken to its core. Argyle has it all: The DMV that is also a fancy restaurant. The world's largest lost and found. And a doctor who is a children's magician."

Cast: Bob OdenkirkBrian PosehnAndrew FreidmanTim RobinsonCarl TartStephanie CourtneyStephanie HsuDavid CrossMary Hollis InbodenTom KennyJill TalleyJohn EnnisAbelina Sabrina Rios, Lyric Lewis, Aasia Lashay Bullock, Michael Naughton, Paul F Tompkins, Tim KalpakisTed GradyGus GradyChris McGahaDashiell McGaha-Schletter, and Zoe McGaha-Schletter.

Blood Weed

Premiere: April 20, 2022
Created and written by: Dan Abramson & Matt Klinman
Produced by: Audible Originals and Above AverageA charismatic young entrepreneur, Chase Stapp (Haley Joel Osment), starts a designer cannabis brand and has high hopes of disrupting the entire industry. But when a powerful criminal organization shows up and makes Chase an offer he can't refuse, his dream, his company, and his life are all thrown into danger.

Cast: Hugo ArmstrongHaley Joel OsmentClayton EnglishNatalie PalamidesNeil KaplanZach CherryMaria BakalovaAaron JacksonKimberly Hebert GregoryGary RichardsonJames UrbaniakLennon ParhamGeorge BasilMitra Jouhari, and Natasha Vaynblat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.