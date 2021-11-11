Audible Unveils 6 New Comedy Podcasts: Bob Odenkirk, Will Forte & More

Audible announced a huge slate of 6 new scripted comedy podcasts featuring pretty much every comic you've ever seen or heard of who hasn't been cancelled. These podcasts set to release through 2022. They join recently released Audible Original comedies Hot White Heist, Hit Job, Cut and Run, Operation Cordelia, Sorry Charlie Miller, Escape From Virtual Island, A Total Switch Show, The Totally Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, Vroom Vroom, Eat Sh*t Kenny Daniels, and Haunt the Johnsons.

The new Audible Original comedy podcasts are created by writers behind hits like Paul Lieberstein (The Office), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, SNL, Mr. Show) collaborating with his son Nate Odenkirk, Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City, Hit Job), Joe Rumrill (Chris Gethard Presents), Matthew Chauncey (What If…?), and Dan Abramson (The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon) and Matt Klinman (The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon). The extremely well-known, award-winning actors are on board include Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Janeane Garofalo, Judy Greer, Gillian Jacobs, Jane Lynch, Sunita Mani, Aparna Nancherla, Bob Odenkirk, Haley Joel Osment, Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson and, at this rate, pretty much everyone. "Audible has set a very high bar with our recent lineup of ambitious scripted comedy podcasts, and we are just getting started," said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. "Our listeners around the world crave high-quality entertainment that's exceptional in every way. By joining forces with brilliant comics — legendary and emerging — we continue to be the home to extraordinarily witty, provocative and hilarious content."

MiddleSpace: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well

Premiere: November 18, 2021

Created, written, and directed by: Paul Lieberstein

Produced by: Audible Originals and Above Average Productions

"Starship Captain George Cotton hammer (Will Forte) is bored by his job, annoys his staff, and daydreams about opening an intergalactic burger franchise. But the Captain's life changes forever when he refuses to answer an intergalactic distress call that turns out to be a trap, giving the universe's least likely hero a chance to actually become one."

Cast: Will Forte, Sunita Mani, Cheri Oteri, Wyatt Cenac, Clark Duke, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Smith, Rainn Wilson, John Malkovich, Alex Moffat, Amanda Lund, Cooper Foster, Dave Ahdoot, Fortune Feimster, George Bladon, Janine Poreba, Jon Gabrus, Lennon Parham, and Paul Lieberstein.

Christmas Delivery

Premiere: December 16, 2021

Created and written by: Achilles Stamatelaky

Produced by: Audible Originals and Broadway Video Enterprises

"Beth Briny, a grouchy restaurant courier working the Christmas Eve shift, (Gillian Jacobs) is forced to learn the true "reason for the season" when she and Andy Pepper, a holiday-loving stranger, (Sam Richardson) stumble upon a Christmas Carol-esque adventure — delivering to people from Beth's past, present, and future."

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Sam Richardson, Janeane Garofalo, J.K. Simmons, Ashley Tisdale, Dustin Milligan, Padma Lakshmi, James Monroe Inglegart, Jackie Hoffman and Harry Shum Jr.

Premiere: January 13, 2022

Created by: Matthew Chauncey

Written by: Matthew Chauncey, Julie Greiner, Keerthi Harishankar, and Agathe Panaretos

Produced by: Audible Originals and Team Coco

"On Meg Everman's (Judy Greer) 40th birthday, she decides to treat herself to a weekend retreat hosted by SLF-CNTR, a health and beauty lifestyle brand led by celebrated model-turned-wellness-thought-leader, Enid Hargrove (Kim Cattrall). But when the weekend's itinerary of "spa treatments" begins to seem more like a torture sequence from a Saw movie, Meg suspects that Enid's apparently eternal youth might have sinister and supernatural origins."

Cast: Judy Greer, Kim Cattrall, Jane Lynch, Aparna Nancherla, Andy Richter, Hari Nef, Joel Kim Booster, Laci Mosley, Jackie Hoffman, Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Park, Matt Oberg, Josh Ruben, Jessica Chaffin, Misty Monroe, Richie Moriarty, Marieve Herington, and Katie Hartman.

Lem Can Help

Premiere: February 10, 2022

Created by: Joe Rumrill

Directed by: Peter Grosz

Produced by: Audible Originals and Broadway Video Enterprises

Convinced your house is haunted? Feeling unmotivated at work? Nervous to ask your crush on a date? LEM CAN HELP! Lem Bennings (Fred Armisen) tackles life's big questions on his popular advice podcast. Callers from around the world look to Lem for his insights on a range of topics including career management, personal finance, dating, hygiene, and home and car maintenance. Along the way, he interviews experts (played by comedians) and passes along their wisdom to his listeners. Open your heart, mind, and ears to Lem's incomparable guidance. Finally, you have his undivided attention—just so long as he isn't pressed for time, of course.

Cast: Stars Fred Armisen with guests: Maria Bamford, Vanessa Bayer, Beck Bennett, Mike Hanford, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, Tim Kalpakis, Rachel Pegram, Megan Stalter, Drew Tarver, and Reggie Watts.

Summer in Argyle

Premiere: March 10, 2022

Created and written by: Bob Odenkirk & Nate Odenkirk

Directed by: Tim Kalpakis

Creative Producer & Original Music: Eban Schletter (Mr. Show)

Executive Producer: Naomi Odenkirk

Produced by: Audible Originals and Above Average

"Summer in Argyle introduces us to Argyle, Ohio—a town full of strange people and places, where not a single resident has ever won anything. Naturally, the town that comes in second loves its substitute athletes, none more prominent than the high schooler Richie McDonough. So when he dies mysteriously at the July 4th Hotdog Eating Contest in 2013, the community is shaken to its core. Argyle has it all: The DMV that is also a fancy restaurant. The world's largest lost and found. And a doctor who is a children's magician."

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Brian Posehn, Andrew Freidman, Tim Robinson, Carl Tart, Stephanie Courtney, Stephanie Hsu, David Cross, Mary Hollis Inboden, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, John Ennis, Abelina Sabrina Rios, Lyric Lewis, Aasia Lashay Bullock, Michael Naughton, Paul F Tompkins, Tim Kalpakis, Ted Grady, Gus Grady, Chris McGaha, Dashiell McGaha-Schletter, and Zoe McGaha-Schletter.

Blood Weed

Premiere: April 20, 2022

Created and written by: Dan Abramson & Matt Klinman

Produced by: Audible Originals and Above AverageA charismatic young entrepreneur, Chase Stapp (Haley Joel Osment), starts a designer cannabis brand and has high hopes of disrupting the entire industry. But when a powerful criminal organization shows up and makes Chase an offer he can't refuse, his dream, his company, and his life are all thrown into danger.

Cast: Hugo Armstrong, Haley Joel Osment, Clayton English, Natalie Palamides, Neil Kaplan, Zach Cherry, Maria Bakalova, Aaron Jackson, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Gary Richardson, James Urbaniak, Lennon Parham, George Basil, Mitra Jouhari, and Natasha Vaynblat.