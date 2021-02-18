Austin Theory Blocked Out Memories of What Dexter Lumis Did to Him

Austin Theory has put up some pretty serious mental blocks after being kidnapped and held for three days by deranged NXT star Dexter Lumis. Theory was taken by Lumis at the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day PPV, and he wasn't seen again until Johnny Gargano rescued him from a mysterious white van on NXT this week. But in an online-exclusive interview with The Way after NXT went off the air, Theory revealed that he doesn't seem to remember anything that happened to him while he was a captive of Lumis.

"I was on vacation. Vaycay vibes," Theory said, showing off a t-shirt with those words. "This is my new outfit."

As to what he did over the past three days, Theory seemed to have replaced his memories with happier ones. "I was having a good time. I got to watch cartoons I've never seen before. I, I ate a lot like. Like, a lot," he said. "I ate my fruit loops almost every day, but I still got abs so, you know, it's a good time, man. It's great. Three days. That's like, three days of paradise, man."

The rest of The Way were horrified by Theory's attitude and planned to work with him so he can process what he's been through. Check out the interview below:

Video Highlights NXT – February 17th, 2021

In addition to the interview with Theory, WWE released video highlights from last night's NXT. Here they are.

(It was during the above match when Johnny Gargano rescued Austin Theory from the van.)