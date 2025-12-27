Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

"Avatar" Anger, Stranger Things 5 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pluribus, South Park, Huntr/X, Doctor Who, "Avatar" Universe, Stranger Things 5, Mark Hamill/AI, and more!

Pluribus: Stephen King Needs Vince Gilligan to Do Him a Season 2 Favor

WWE SmackDown Preview: Say Goodbye to 2025 and 2-Hour SmackDowns

Pop-Tarts Bowl Coaches Press Conference, End Zone Sprinkles & More

AEW Christmas Collision Review: The Opposite of Jolly

South Park Writer Buys, Has Plans for Trump-Kennedy Center Domains

Snoop Dogg Halftime Show Images Spotlight KPOP Demon Hunters' Huntr/X

The Elephant: Adult Swim Goes Behind the Scenes of Animated Experiment

Christopher Eccleston Drops Doctor Who Fun in Anti-Gambling Ads PSA

Will Trent Season 4 Promises Big Cases, Big Moves & Big Surprises

Paramount Undercuts Its Netflix Argument Moving "Avatar" Film to P+

Stranger Things 5: Vecna Inspired by "The Shining," Mr. Rogers: Bower

Stranger Things 5: Duffers on Series' Home Stretch & Finale Set-Up

High Potential Season 2: New S02E10 Midseason Return Images; BTS Look

Mark Hamill "Apprehensive" About Disney/OpenAI AI Deal, Has Questions

Saturday Night Live: Chase "Hurt" by Not Being in Any SNL50 Sketches

