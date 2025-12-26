Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4 Promises Big Cases, Big Moves & Big Surprises

A new teaser for ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent promises a very "big" Season 4.

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 returns January 6, promising bigger cases and shocking surprises for fans.

A new teaser reveals Will facing a dangerous enemy from his past, raising the stakes for the GBI team.

Kevin Daniels is now a series regular, bringing Detective Wilks into a larger role this season.

Episode 1, "…Speaking of Sharks", finds Will defying orders as old wounds are ripped open by a prison escape.

As we inch closer to the fourth season return of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent on January 6th, the folks behind the hit series have been making it clear that this is going to be a very different season than the ones fans have had so far. Previous previews have teased that Will (Rodríguez) will be going up against an adversary who knows Will all too well – that's not a good thing. Now, we've got a new teaser that drives home the point that Season 4 will be about big cases, big moves, and big surprises.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for the fourth season return of ABC's Will Trent, set for Tuesday, January 6th:

The new season of #WillTrent is going to be BIG — are you ready? 👊 Don't miss the premiere in TWO WEEKS on Tuesday, January 6 on ABC and stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/BlI8IxsXHq — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) December 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" Preview

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" – Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will's past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he's fought to rebuild.

Everything is going to be fine when #WillTrent returns for a new season, premiering Tuesday, January 6 on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/UYGD15zeTx — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) December 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases. With the series set to return on Jan. 6th, here's a look at the musical number/teaser that was released last month:

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!