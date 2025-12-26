Bridgerton, KPOP Demon Hunters & Kelly Clarkson: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, December 26th, 2025:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Queens on Their Early Drag Days & More

AEW Christmas Collision Preview: Tony Khan Steals The Chadster's Xmas

KPOP Demon Hunters: Huntr/X Reigns During Snoop Dogg Halftime Show

Jimmy Kimmel Hits "King" Trump, Late-Night Fight in Channel 4 Speech

Disney Christmas Parade Offers "Malcolm in the Middle" Return Look

Outlander Season 8: New Official Finale Teaser Lays It All on The Line

Bridgerton Season 4 Official Trailer, New Image Gallery Released

The Vampire Lestat: Here's Bogosian's One-on-One with Anderson & Reid

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday Coverage

The Boys Season 5: But Who's Defending Christmas From Firecracker?

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Yeah, Chopper Totally Owns This Teaser

David Bowie Performs "Heroes": Bing Crosby's 1977 Christmas Special

Percy Jackson: Dior Goodjohn on Clarisse's Quest, Annabeth Alliance

AEW and White Castle Team Up for Bacon Brawl Combo, Comrades

AEW Dynamite on 34th Street Ruins The Chadster's Christmas Eve

The Rookie, The Vampire Lestat, Lady Gaga & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NBA Christmas Day Viewing Guide: Our Preview for Today's 5 Big Games

NFL Christmas Gameday Viewing Guide: Game Info, Snoop Dogg & More

Stranger Things 5 "Hell of a Great Experience": Darabont Talks Return

The Copenhagen Test: Daniel, O'Brien on Showrunners, Spy Genre & More

Disney's Dunk the Halls Viewing Guide: Knicks/Cavaliers Preview

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade 2025: Your Viewing Guide

