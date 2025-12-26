Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: ai, disney, star wars

Mark Hamill "Apprehensive" About Disney/OpenAI AI Deal, Has Questions

Mark Hamill ("Star Wars" Universe, The Fall of the House of Usher) addresses Disney and OpenAI's AI deal, announced earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that it had signed a three-year, $1 billion deal with OpenAI, which will bring Mickey Mouse, Luke Skywalker, Spider-Man, and numerous other familiar characters to OpenAI's generative AI app, Sora (currently in version 2). The deal will allow users of the app to create personalized fan videos using any of the IPs that Disney currently owns the rights to (with some videos potentially being streamed on Disney+). Disney will also utilize OpenAI technology to create new ideas and initiatives, and have ChatGPT in place for its employees.

The plan is for users to be able to utilize 200+ characters from across Disney's IP library (including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and "Star Wars"), although "The Mouse" states that the OpenAI/Sora deal does not include any talent likenesses or voices. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba, and Mufasa are among the characters available for use, along with characters from Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Toy Story, Zootopia, and more. In addition, users will have access to animated and illustrated versions of Marvel and Lucasfilm characters, including Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, The Mandalorian, and more.

Speaking with Variety in support of the feature film The SpongeBob Movie: Searching for SquarePants, in which he voices the Flying Dutchman, Mark Hamill was asked for his feelings on the deal and what it could mean to filmmaking and television work moving forward. "It's fascinating to see it develop, and I'm also apprehensive about how it will be used," Hamill shared. "The story of the AI-generated actress that got signed by a major agency [Tilly Norwood] is mind-boggling. Is she going to stay 33, or whatever her age is, forever? It's obviously hard to predict the future, but I guess I'm gonna have to talk to my family about if they want me to be in a 'Star Wars' movie 30 years from now after I'm gone."

