Avatar: The Last Airbender Review: Fun, Heartfelt Take Gets It Right

Netflix & Albert Kim's Avatar: The Last Airbender was a fantastic retelling of the classic animated series that deserves more seasons.

Article Summary Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender delivers a heartfelt retelling packed with action and emotion.

Stellar casting brings beloved characters and realms like Omashu to breathtaking life.

Themes of guilt, war, and independence are woven deftly through the fast-paced narrative.

Critics' comparisons to past failures miss the mark; this adaptation stands on its own merits and deserves more seasons to continue telling its story.

The first season (of many, I hope) of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered this past week, and it was a fantastic take on the animated classic. I remember the first episode of the original series I watched as a teenager on Netflix. It was the one where Katara challenged the old man for a fair chance to learn battle skills as a woman. I did not watch it often, but it will forever be my favorite. As a fan, I was very much looking forward to the live-action adaptation after all the teasers they had released. The show met my expectations and then some. It moves fast, but it builds up stakes without having to stretch things out. The changes along the way make sense to ground in the reality we are presented with. However, my favorite thing about it was the diversity of the cast and how fleshed-out & represented these characters were.

It feels pretty unfair (and gatekeep-ey) that the show has gotten some scathing reviews so far, considering the impressive job they did in bringing as much of the Avatar universe that they could to life. The story moves at a fast pace, and it is packed with action. The movements of benders were so beautifully done, especially when it came to Earthbenders. I was so very much looking forward to Omashu, and it blew my mind how well they were able to pull it off. Same with Kyoshi Island, it really left me marveling at how beautifully Kyoshi and the Kyoshi warriors translated to reality. I loved the scenery, which did as much to impress as the acting, action & effects sequences did. Man, my heart felt so full, especially when it came to how they handled Aang calling upon previous Avatars.

In regards to characters the casting was beautiful— I mean, everyone did a fantastic job bringing the characters I love to life. However, Ian Ousley and Dallas James Liu were exactly how I imagined live versions of Sokka and Zuko to be. I was so overjoyed that two of my favorite characters were so wonderfully rendered. That said, Gordon Cormier and Kiawentiio Tarbell were also great in their portrayal of Aang and Katara. They all made me fall in love with their characters all over again, right next to Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh. Watching them in live-action made me feel like I did when I first watched the animation series for the first time. I must admit, I was mostly wanting to see Appa and Momo, and they were so friggin' cute my heart could not handle it. Second to them was Yue (Amber Midthunder) as it is one of my favorite arcs of the show and because she is a fascinatingly sublime presence.

The show had me crying and mourning characters even though I knew it was already coming. The one time I did have an issue with the pacing was the aftermath of the confrontation between Fire Nation and the Northern Water Tribe. I wish they would have kept the tone a bit more somber, considering the losses we endured. However, it was also fitting to have a hopeful ending considering it is the Avatar and regardless of the losses it made sense, it would have brought a sense of hope to everyone involved. Especially since all the stakes are rising quickly and things now take a turn since Aang has accepted his responsibility as Avatar as well as the handles for his own story. On that same note, Daniel Dae Kim and Elizabeth Yu as Fire Lord Ozai and Azula made me scream at my TV way too many times. I nearly hated them almost as much as Dolores Umbridge.

I could go on and on about all the characters. I do wish we had spent more time in Omashu and had a bit more set up to the area, but then again it also made sense considering the adventure Bumi puts us through. Another fantastic casting, by the way? Utkarsh Ambudkar really brings King Bumi's quirkiness to life. This is the one time I wish they had spent more time fleshing out, while I think they did a good job condensing and getting the feelings across. However, when it came to Jet and the gang, I feel like it was cut short, but I like that he portrayed a different type of hate after forgetting the real cause of his fight. Same with the Northern Water Tribe, I wish we would have focused a bit more on the losses we saw.

However, this takes me to my next point: the themes. While I wish there would have been more time dedicated to the losses, it also goes toward the theme of the main season: guilt, war, and independence. I am glad they were able to handle Aang's guilt and losses within this first season as it gives a chance for the plot to move along instead of getting stuck in technicalities and personal cliffhangers. Regarding independence, I mean that in terms of the right to choose for yourself and not letting others choose your destiny for you – an important theme that the show threaded nicely across the episodes. As we see Katara explain to Aang and Yue's dad, Chief Arnook, to Sokka— they made the decision to fight and it is their choice, not anyone else's to make. This takes us back to Aang moving on from his guilt to think bigger picture and focus on his training and responsibility as the Avatar.

Due to my workdays, I left my binging of Avatar: The Last Airbender for the weekend, and I was so happy that I did because it was a viewing experience that I needed whole – not spread out weekly. After the way some sites and social media trolls were beating up on the show (many times before it even premiered), I admit that I was a little concerned. However, I grew up loving anime, so I am used to mainstream media hating what I love, and to no surprise I enjoyed it. I think the comparisons to M. Knight Shyamalan are uncalled for and very unfair stemming from people's emotional attachment to the source material (and need for clickbait). I feel these bad reviews come from those who had already convinced themselves that it would be bad, so they did not give the show a fair chance – a twisted take on a "self-fufilling prophecy." It is okay to dislike something, but it is more important to take a step back and realize it is a different perspective, not trying to take over the source material. I mean, look how great each of the Scott Pilgrim retellings are without having to be the graphic novel. There is a place for each and an audience for each without overshadowing one another or being exactly like the other.

Anyway, this was a great first season for Avatar: The Last Airbender that really has left me wanting to see what comes next. There are so many characters and storylines I am very much hoping to see come to life. Especially Ba Sing Se and getting to meet Toph. I will definitely be one of those who will tear up just seeing her brought to life. These first eight episodes were very promising for what comes next, and I am here for it. Please, Netflix, do not let this die the way Cowboy Bebop did… I need to see Zuko's story play out now that we have gotten this. Anyway, this is to say: give the show a chance. I understand we hold the source material very dearly, but it was fun and very much worth it. I judge it by the very familiar whole left in your chest once you finish a great show.

