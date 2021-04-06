Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. Miz and Morrison Set for WrestleMania

The WrestleMania match between Bad Bunny and The Miz has been upgraded to a tag team match following the events of WWE Raw this week. Now, the Grammy-winning rap star will team with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and Bad Bunny. The match was changed when Priest and Bad Bunny issued a challenge after Miz and Morrison once again disrespected Bad Bunny on Raw.

When Bad Bunny and Damian Priest arrived at WWE Raw this week, how could they have known that Miz and Morrison would trash Bad Bunny's three million dollar Bugatti? Well, besides the fact that everyone kept bringing up how expensive the car was, making it a sure bet something was going to happen to it. Of course, Miz and Morrison soon defaced the car with red (washable) paint. And when Bunny came to check on it, they jumped him.

Priest and Bad Bunny soon made their way to the ring where Bad Bunny cut a long and emotional promo about growing up as a WWE fan and now trying to live out his dreams while respecting the business and the WWE Superstars, only for Miz and Morrison to disrespect Bad Bunny from the start, not just as a performer, but as a man. As a babyface promo, it was perfectly executed and better than many heard on Raw in recent years. Priest challenged Miz and Morrison to the tag match, and the pair accepted.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania, we'll see Sasha Banks defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and The New Day defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 1, we'll see Bad Bunny and Damian Priest team up to take on The Miz and John Morrison, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, and Lana and Naomi, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, and Natalya and Tamina face off in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Then, on WrestleMania Night 2, we'll see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship in a triple threat against Edge and Daniel Bryan, Asuka defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Big E defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and Riddle defend the United States Championship against Sheamus. Plus, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against the winners of Night 1's Tag Team Turmoil match. In non-title action on WrestleMania Night 2, The Fiend will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will fight Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul at ringside). Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan will be the hosts of both Night 1 and Night 2, and WWE will surely have additional surprised planed as well.

WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and 11th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be stream exclusively on Peacock for United States viewers and on the WWE Network everywhere else.