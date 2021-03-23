Bad Bunny to Miz on WrestleMania: "I Accept Your Challenge, Bitch"

It's official: Bad Bunny will step into the WWE ring at WrestleMania to face The Miz in a wrestling match. The match is the natural conclusion of escalating tensions between Miz and his partner, John Morrison, and Bad Bunny and his WWE chaperone, Damian Priest. Miz challenged Bad Bunny to the match during WWE Raw tonight after cutting a promo about how unfair it is that Bad Bunny is on the WrestleMania poster while Miz and Morrison aren't. Miz and Morrison promised to drop a diss track against Bad Bunny next week, and then Miz laid out the challenge.

After Miz defeated Jeff Hardy in a match, Bad Bunny smashed a guitar over Miz's back. As miz fumed, Bad Bunny grabbed a mic and told him: "You know what? I accept your challenge, bitch. I will see you at WrestleMania." Bad Bunny's continued engagement with WWE while he's actually currently relevant to pop culture continues to be an astonishingly lucky break for WWE, with whom only D-list celebrities or those long past their prime are normally willing to associate.

WWE made it official with the following announcement on WWE.com:

Bad Bunny is ready for his WrestleMania moment, as the rapper will make his in-ring debut against The Miz at The Showcase of the Immortals. After weeks of back-and-forth, The A-Lister struck a new chord by smashing a guitar over the back of the Grammy Award winner on Raw. The following week, the two-time Grand Slam Champion laid down a WrestleMania challenge on "Miz TV," and Bad Bunny accepted after returning the favor with a guitar strike of his own. Bad Bunny showed flashes of excellence with a sky-scraping attack on Miz & John Morrison at Royal Rumble. The chart-topping performing artist has excelled in countless ventures, but a squared circle showdown with a former WWE Champion presents a whole new challenge. Will Bad Bunny be ready for battle at The Show of Shows? Or will The Miz be successful in putting an end to the newcomer's WWE career? Catch the cant-miss clash at the special two-night event, streaming live on April 10 and April 11, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

See a video clip of Miz's promo here.