Barbara & Jim Gordon Feature in Batman: The Animated Series Cel

The iconic status of Batman: The Animated Series speaks for itself. This dark, brooding, and stylized take on Bruce Wayne's crusade to protect the people of Gotham is one of the definitive depictions of not only Batman himself but also his supporting cast. The show's depictions of characters such as the Joker, the Riddler, and the rest of Batman's rogues' gallery influences new Batman stories today in both comics and other media. The same is true of The Animated Series' take on Batman's allies. Barbara Gordon and Jim Gordon are especially iconic. The two Gordons are on display below in this gorgeous Batman: The Animated Series production cel, which sets a moody, noir-inspired scene with the two fan-favorite characters. This production cel can be yours today.

Batman: The Animated Series Barbara Gordon and Jim Gordon Production Cel Setup with Key Master Background (Warner Brothers, c. 1992-95).

"Get me Bruce Wayne. Gordon here. We know who stole your computer data, Mr. Wayne. Meet me at the Gotham Club in one hour." When Barbara Gordon observes strange, cold behavior from her father, Commissioner Jim Gordon, she begins to investigate the cause. Seen at the 5:01 mark of the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Heart of Steel Part 2", this is a fantastic hand-painted original production cel setup featuring Barbara and Jim Gordon. The piece is presented on its stunning Key Master background hand-painted in gouache on the black background board for which the series is known. This incredibly rare Key Master setup bears an official Warner Brothers seal, and it shows minor handling and edge wear due to normal use in production. Measuring 11.25" x 9.75", the condition of this excellent piece is Very Good.

This is quite the piece for any Batman collection. The art style of B: TAS is beyond iconic, and this cel captures the moody depth of the series well.

You can bid for this piece of Batman: The Animated Series history over at Heritage Auctions. Good luck!