Batman Day: DC Celebrates The Dark Knight's Animation Evolution

In honor of Batman Day, fans of the Caped Crusader are letting their freak cowls fly in celebration- and they have a ton of ways to celebrate considering how prevalent the Dark Knight's been for generations. From comic books and television series to adventures on the big screen and pretty much every other medium you can think of (don't forget that the '60s series had its own dance that was popular at the time). But one format, in particular, has served the character well for decades: animation. That why DC released a new video honoring Batman's evolving animation history- from Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond to The Batman vs. Dracula and (yes) Teen Titans GO!.

From "Caped Crusader" and "Dark Knight" to "The World's Greatest Detective," here's a look back at Batman's every-evolving animated history:

On the live-action side of the Dark Knight's television universe, The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves offered new details on his upcoming HBO Max series set in the Gotham City police department. Stemming from Reeves, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), The Batman producer Dylan Clark, and Warner Bros. Television (with Winter writing), the series is set in the cinematic universe that Reeves is creating with The Batman, further exploring the film's examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City while also (as was posted in the initial press release) "launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms."

Reeves' series will be a prequel to the film, with the HBO Max project being viewed as "Batman Year One" to the big screen's "Batman Year Two." Told from the perspective of a crooked cop, the series will examine Gotham's deep-seated history of corruption- one that "goes back many years" until a "masked vigilante…starts to unsettle the city." Reeves sees the series as defining the Gotham that viewers will be presented in The Batman, through the prism of a flawed yet possibly redeemable officer: "The story is actually a battle for his soul."

Reeves' 6th & Idaho production company will produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves and Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) will executive produce with Clark (Bird Box, Rise, Dawn, and War for Planet of the Apes). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series will also be executive produced by 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) and Adam Kassan (Tales from the Loop); Rafi Crohn (Tales from the Loop) will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series globally.