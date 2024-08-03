Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, olympics, Only Murders in the Building, simone biles, The Rookie, The Umbrella Academy

Batman, Google AI/Olympics, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Simone Biles, The Umbrella Academy, Doctor Who, Google AI/Olympics, Batman: Caped Crusader, The Rookie & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Skip Bayless, TNT's AEW Rampage, Simone Biles/Donald Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Creature Commandos, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Google AI/Olympics, Britt Baker/MJF, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, ABC's The Rookie, STARZ's Sweetpea, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Simone Biles/Trump, The Umbrella Academy, Doctor Who, Only Murders in the Building, Google AI/Olympics, Batman: Caped Crusader, The Rookie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 3, 2024:

Skip Bayless, Lil Wayne Check-In From Bayless' Final "Undisputed" Day

AEW Rampage Preview: An Affront to SummerSlam Eve

Fallout, Reservation Dogs Star Matty Cardarople Reflects on Series

Olympics GOAT Simone Biles Loves "My Black Job" (Trump, Take Note)

Saturday Night Live: Molly Kearney Departing SNL After 2 Seasons

The Umbrella Academy: The Keepers Look to Cleanse The Timeline (VIDEO)

Doctor Who: BBC Reportedly Removes Huw Edwards Ep (UPDATE)

Creature Commandos Viewers Can Expect "Sick" Soundtrack: James Gunn

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez & Eva Longoria Go "Mabel"

Skip Bayless Confirms FS1 Departure; Friday's "Undisputed" Final Show

Google Pulls "Dear Sydney" Olympics Ad After AI Backlash (VIDEO)

Drama Visits AEW Locker Room Again as Britt Baker Suspended

Batman: Caped Crusader Spotlights Driver's Penguin/Oswalda Cobblepot

The Rookie Trailer: Season 7 Sneak Preview Intros New Rookies (VIDEO)

Sweetpea Official Teaser: STARZ Previews Ella Purnell Dark Comedy

Boomerang, Tracker, Superman/Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 2nd of August, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!