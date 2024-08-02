Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Alicia Atout, britt baker, mjf, will ospreay, wrestling

Drama Visits AEW Locker Room Again as Britt Baker Suspended

El Presidente reports on Britt Baker's AEW suspension! Locker room drama unfolds as All In approaches. Will this affect the big event? CIA agents on high alert!

Article Summary Britt Baker suspended after backstage drama involving MJF and his girlfriend Alicia Atout.

Confrontations and intrigue shape AEW locker room dynamics as AEW All In approaches.

Will Ospreay involved in the situation, adding layers of complexity and tension.

Despite suspension, Britt Baker's match against Mercedes Moné at AEW All In remains on.

Greetings, my fellow comrades in professional wrestling fandom! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious underground bunker beneath the presidential palace, where I am currently hiding from the CIA agents who have infiltrated my chef's staff in an attempt to poison my morning coffee. But fear not, for not even the threat of assassination can keep me from bringing you the latest gossip from the world of All Elite Wrestling and one of its biggest original stars, Britt Baker.

As we approach the grand spectacle that is AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, it seems that drama has once again reared its ugly head in the AEW locker room. And let me tell you, comrades, this drama is spicier than the time Fidel Castro and I had a salsa dancing competition at the annual Dictators' Ball!

According to reports from the esteemed Dave Meltzer and the intrepid Sean Ross Sapp, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., found herself in hot water last month over some backstage shenanigans. It appears that the good doctor exercised some frustration in the women's locker room, expressing her thoughts about the dastardly MJF. Little did she know, comrades, that the walls have ears – or in this case, that MJF's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, was within earshot!

Now, as any seasoned dictator knows, loose lips sink ships – or in this case, lead to suspensions. When Atout relayed Baker's words to MJF, it set off a chain of events that would make even the most dramatic telenovela writers blush. There was a confrontation between Baker and Atout, followed by another between Baker and MJF himself. It was like watching a real-life episode of "As The Wrestling World Turns"!

But wait, there's more! In a twist worthy of the finest spy novels, the dashing Will Ospreay reportedly inserted himself into the situation, speaking with Baker. Perhaps he was offering some British wisdom on the art of keeping one's thoughts to oneself, or maybe he was just there to practice his aerial moves in case a quick escape was needed. Either way, it added another layer of intrigue to this already complex situation.

The incident prompted an investigation by AEW's disciplinary committee – a group I assume is made up of retired luchadors and former KGB agents. Their findings led to Baker being suspended for either one or two weeks and hit with a fine. It's a punishment that reminds me of the time I was forced to give up my favorite solid gold AK-47 for a whole month after accidentally starting a small war with a neighboring country. These things happen, comrades!

However, fear not for the future of Dr. Baker! Despite this momentary setback, she has been seen on AEW television since the suspension, proving that in wrestling, as in international politics, yesterday's enemies can become today's allies. Furthermore, her match against the charismatic Mercedes Moné for the TNT Championship at All In is still set to take place. It seems that in AEW, much like in my glorious socialist paradise, the show must go on!

This incident serves as a reminder that even as AEW has been building momentum with its exciting storylines and the approaching spectacle of All In, the backstage area can still be a powder keg of emotions. It's much like the time I hosted a summit of world leaders at my presidential compound – the debates were fierce, but in the end, we all came together for the sake of the greater good (and the open bar).

As we look forward to AEW All In, let us hope that this incident will be but a small footnote in the grand tapestry of professional wrestling history. After all, comrades, a little drama backstage can often lead to even more excitement in the ring. And isn't that what we all tune in for?

In conclusion, my dear comrades, while I cannot confirm the rumors that CM Punk was seen lurking outside the AEW offices, hoping to get into a fist fight with anyone involved (or not involved) in this situation, rest assured that I have my best agents on the case. These are the same highly trained operatives who once successfully infiltrated Area 51 disguised as a herd of particularly athletic cattle. If there's any truth to these rumors, we'll know faster than you can say "pipe bomb"!

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you to keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and your thoughts about your coworkers to yourself – unless you're ready for a suspension and a juicy wrestling news story. Viva la lucha libre!

