Olympics GOAT Simone Biles Loves "My Black Job" (Trump, Take Note)

Olympics great Simone Biles took to social media to make sure folks knew that she loves "my Black job" (Donald Trump and others, take note).

Despite what some folks might what to tell you on social media, politics has been a part of the Olympics – good or bad – since we first started throwing rocks and wrestling naked as formalized competition. So when Simone Biles, the most decorated women's gymnast in United States history, takes to social media to send a message to GOP POTUS nominee and convicted felon Donald Trump about "Black jobs," no one should be surprised – but everyone should be feeling proud.

Okay, some backstory first. During June's CNN debate against then-Democratic POTUS nominee President Joseph Biden, Trump went off on another rant having to do with immigrants coming to this country illegally and "taking Black jobs." If you were expecting Trump to actually clarify what "Black jobs" were and what makes them different from just "jobs," you would be left wanting. But not knowing what he's talking about hasn't kept Trump from leaving steaming piles of nonsense every time he opens his mouth in the past, and it wouldn't stop him on Wednesday during his interview/debacle with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference.

Moderated by ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, FOX "News" Anchor Harris Faulkner, and Semafor Political Reporter Kadia Goba, Trump would continue with the "Black jobs" line – still unable to offer on the record and in public on what he meant. This was the same NABJ conference where Trump would question if Vice-President and presumed Democratic POTUS nominee Kamala Harris was Black. "I've known her a long time, indirectly, not directly, very much, and always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black Indian. Or is she Black?" Trump said from the stage.

That brings us to late in the week, with Biles continuing to make the U.S. proud – this time, earning the gold in the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition (with Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade taking silver and Biles' teammate Suni Lee taking bronze). That would bring Biles' Olympic medal count up to nine – with six of those medals being gold. With her individual all-around gold medal win, Biles became the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968. With all of that greatness going on, a tweet went out reading, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job." In response, Biles would retweet the message, adding, "I love my black job 🖤" Here's a look at the initial tweet and Biles' response:

