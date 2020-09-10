Batwoman Casts Dominion Star Shivani Ghai for Major Recurring Role

With production underway on the second season of The CW's Batwoman, fans have received on-set greetings from Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder aka new Batwoman), Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton), and Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox). Now with only days to go until the series launches its online panel for DC FanDome (this Saturday, September 12), we're learning that British actress Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch) has been tapped for a major recurring role on the series. Ghai's Safiyah is the fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana. A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess. She is beloved by her people and will stop at nothing to protect what's hers. No one goes unnoticed by Safiyah, specifically when it comes to those who have encountered the Desert Rose.

Late last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.