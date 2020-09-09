Batwoman, Constantine Fan Art Gets Javicia Leslie, Matt Ryan Approval

We're now only days away from WarnerMedia's DC FanDome online convention "Explore the Multiverse," a one-day, on-demand experience that lets each and every one of you set up your own schedules depending on your personal interests. Television and streaming fans have panels from Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Superman & Lois, Watchmen, and more, as well as art review/courses, comic book panels/previews, cosplay highlights, and so much more.

To get you psyched for this Saturday, September 12, Warner Bros. TV released two previews of something we think is actually pretty cool and helps give the virtual con a bit more of a "real" feel to it. In the following two clips, Batwoman star Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman) and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Matt Ryan (John Constantine) get a chance to check out and offer their thoughts on some fan-submitted

Here's the breakdown of how "DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse" will work:

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has something for everyone. From new panels from your favorite TV shows to behind the scenes videos – from content for kids to amazing fan art and cosplay, to more talent/fan Q&As and new content for Blerds. More than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics, and animation will be available, as will fan Art and Cosplay submissions from more than 114 countries and territories around the world. Fans can go to the DC Fandome site to customize their own experience from the virtual programming available.