Batwoman: Leah Gibson, Nathan Owens Join Season 2 in Recurring Roles

With production on the second season of The CW series already underway, fans of Batwoman already know that Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder aka new Batwoman) won't be the only new face they'll see when the series returns. Earlier this month, it was announced that Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch) had been tapped for the role of Safiyah- and now we can add Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones) and Nathan Owens (Devious Maids) to the cast in recurring roles (based on Deadline Hollywood exclusive reporting). Gibson's Tatiana aka "The Whisper" is a skilled assassin who's unflappable and cold-as-ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiy

ah's (Ghai) most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss. Owens' Ocean is a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past. A loyal soldier and fighter, Ocean moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning.

Late last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.