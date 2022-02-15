Batwoman Season 3 Finale Preview: Marquis Unleashes His Rage on Gotham

Heading into next week's return episode of The CW's Batwoman, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) have taken things to a fan-loving new level while "Team Ryan" has Mary (Nicole Kang) back in the fold. Now let's hope even that will be enough now that Marquis (Nick Creegan) has the Joker buzzer- and Rachel Skarsten's Alice is willing to do anything to stop her own mind from turning on her. Ryan also gets some mother-daughter bonding time with Jada (Robin Givens)… which isn't always a sign of good things to come. And we're especially excited to be getting more of Luke (Camrus Johnson) in Batwing mode. But what about after that? Because not only do we have the overview for the March 2nd season finale "We Having Fun Yet?" that offers some clues to what happens coming out of next week's episode "We're All Mad Here" but we also have the first set of preview images. Depending on how sensitive you are to these things, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just to be on the safe side.

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 13 "We Having Fun Yet?": SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skill set they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for next week's return episode, "We're All Mad Here":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 12 "We're All Mad Here": WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.