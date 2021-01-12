Batwoman Showrunner Caroline Dries Confirms Black Mask for Season 2

If Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder thought she was going to get a bit of a learning curve to being Gotham's new dark knight defender when The CW's Batwoman returns for a second season, then we have some bad news. As if Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) isn't enough to handle, EW is reporting that notorious crime boss Black Mask (casting not announced) will also be a major villain this season- first teased in the series as well as the episode overviews that referenced his gang the False Face Society. "We have a couple big bads this season," showrunner Caroline Dries revealed. "One, [who] we teed up midway through last season, is this woman Safiyah, and she's sort of Alice's Achilles' Heel. And ultimately yes with the False Face Society, we will see the leader of this gang as Black Mask later on in the season."

And it will be Wilder's experiences with drugs that will put Black Mask directly on her radar. "While Ryan never used drugs, she was in a relationship where somebody was using drugs and it's ultimately what got Ryan put away in jail. So, it's this idea that Ryan is this innocent woman and if she were white, per se, she might not have had the same punishment [that] she, as an innocent Black woman, had to go through. That's a huge piece of her backstory, so that's something we're exploring this year," Dries explains. "Batwoman has this particular vendetta against the False Face Society because the idea of drugs permeating the city and nobody taking any responsibility for it strikes at her core." Created by Doug Moench and Tom Mandrake, and first appearing in 1985's Batman #386, the DC Comics character was recently seen on the big screen in Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), portrayed by Ewan McGregor.