Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Shares Her Mornings from Season 2 Set

Yesterday, Batwoman co-stars Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton) and Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox) offered fans greetings from the set of The CW series on what was the series' first day of filming for the second season. Now, we're hearing from none other than Ryan Wilder, as Javicia Leslie officially marked her first day of filming on the series. But that's not all: Leslie also introduced to her morning routine: dance, pray, and (when possible, as you'll see) sneak in a little meditation.

Here's a look at Leslie's message to Batwoman fans everywhere:

Late last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.