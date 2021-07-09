Bayley Suffers Injury Training & Will Be Out For Nine Months

News is just coming in from WWE that Smackdown star and former Women's Champion Bayley has suffered an injury while training and will be out for approximately nine months. The company just announced this unfortunate turn of events on their Twitter account and on WWE.com. The details of the injury and how exactly it happened were not mentioned in any of their posts, but to approximate the length of recovery at nine months, you have to assume it's something pretty serious.

Here's what WWE has put out in an official release:

"WWE Digital has learned that Bayley sustained an injury while training for her WWE Money in the Bank match against Bianca Belair and will be out approximately nine months. A suitable replacement for the SmackDown Women's Title Match will be announced tonight on FOX. Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C and follow WWE social channels for the latest updates."

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as Bayley was set to face Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair this Sunday night at WWE Money in the Bank for the title. WWE will of course have to work on the fly here and come up with an opponent and story within hours (something their creative team should be more than comfortable with if you know how Vince McMahon runs his shows).

This is especially hard for Bayley herself, as she was noticeably left off of the Wrestlemania card this year, despite performing as arguably the best pure heel in the entire company right now. Her belligerent "Karen" type character is perfect for heel heat and matched up well against a total babyface in the champion, Bianca Belair.

While the details of the injury aren't clear yet, one thing that is is that we, unfortunately, won't be seeing Bayley performing in the ring for quite a while. Hopefully, she recovers safely and quickly.