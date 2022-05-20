Baymax! Needs You to Help Him Help You This June: Official Trailer #2

Six months after the release of the first official trailer and in honor of today being National Streaming Day, Disney+ has released a second official trailer as well as key art for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Baymax!. Set to hit the streaming service on June 29, the animated adventure returns us to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. "I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks," said series creator & Big Hero 6 director Don Hall "In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don't want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role."

With Disney+'s Baymax! premiering on June 29, here's the newest trailer followed by a look back at the original 2021 trailer:

"The series really focuses on Baymax's original protocol, which is to be a nurse robot," explained Hall during the initial Disney investors call when news of the series was first announced. At the time Big Hero 6: The Series was in play, Mark McCorkie explained how the franchise could benefit from a stronger focus on individual characters and those quieter moments. "Well, I think one thing is it's a chance to focus on a few characters at a time… It's such a big ensemble and all the characters are so wonderful, it's an embarrassment of riches in the previous seasons," McCorkie explained. "It was very hard, I think, for the writers to give everybody their moment. There was so much to explore because they're all such great characters. I think the 11s did give us a chance to shine the spotlight on characters in a different way."

Disney+'s Baymax! is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The series' episodes are directed by Dean Wellins (Eps 1, 2, 6), Lissa Treiman (Ep 3), Dan Abraham (Ep 4), and Mark Kennedy (Ep 5). The screenwriter is Cirocco Dunlap. Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax. The cast also includes Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White.