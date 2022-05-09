BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting

The BBC has cast Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor for the BBC's Doctor Who, succeeding Jodie Whittaker as the Fourteenth Doctor, for the show's sixtieth birthday and the BBC's hundredth. And again the BBC has revealed its so-called "woke" agenda with such a decision. Because yet again, despite the will of the public, and courtesy of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, they have chosen a Scottish actor.

We've been here before. Early sixties attempts at this kind of diversity were attempted with the forgotten Doctor Who companion Jamie, played by Frazer Hines. It was never intended for Doctor Who to be a Scottish show, but once the woke warriors of the sixties had tasted blood, they wanted more. Sylvester McCoy was cast as The Doctor in the eighties as the BBC gave in to whipped up outrage about the show's non-Scottishness, and viewing figures nose-dived so much that the show was cancelled after twenty-six years. It returned decades later with an English actor in the role, Christopher Eccleston, but when he was replaced by the Scottish David Tennant, at least he had the dignity to hide his accent better, choosing a London Estuary twang. But the rot had set in.

It was now perfectly acceptable for a Scot to be The Doctor. And when Scottish showrunner Steve Moffat was chosen, it just made the pro-Scot agenda obvious. At least Davies was Welsh, which was only borderline offensive, it was Moffat who took it over the edge. He gave the very English Matt Smith an unlikely Scottish-living-in-England companion Karen Gillan. But the worst was to come, with Peter Capaldi, a Scottish actor who also kept his Scottish accent, against a Scottish Master – or Missy – played by Michelle Gomez. Viewing figures nosedived as the BBC proved the adage get work go broke with all their pro-Scottish agenda on display for all to see. Not even the English Chris Chibnall and Northern English Josie Whittaker could bring that back from the brink. The Scottish disease was too far gone.

And now Davies has returned with his pro-Scot agent and cast the Scottish Ncuti Gatwa in the role. Will this be the most Scottish Doctor yet? Obviously, I'll keep watching but only out of morbid curiosity as to how much of the Scottish depths this show will plumb. Will he wear tartan? Hava a sonic bagpipe? Eat deep-fried jelly babies? Something must be done.

I am aware that I am also of Scottish stock, have a tartan, and have a long Scottish family history. Please do not blame me for my forefathers' weakness.