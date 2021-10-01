BCTV Daily Dispatch 01 Oct 21: South Park, SNL, Obi-Wan, Mando & More!

With much love & respect to Fall Out Boy and "Thnks fr th Mmrs", this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include NBC's Saturday Night Live, USA Network's The Sinner, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi & The Mandalorian, Comedy Central's South Park, Netflix's Locke & Key & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our review of TNT's AEW Dynamite.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 1, 2021:

Saturday Night Live: Wilson, Musgraves & Thompson Talk Texas & More

The Sinner Season 4: Bill Pullman Talks Harry Ambrose; New Teaser

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: Ronnie the Rat Revealed?

Jim Ross Explains What It Took To Bring Chris Jericho To WWF In 1999

DC's Legends of Tomorrow S07E01 "The Bullet Blondes" Images Released

Locke & Key Season 2: Our Newest Key Makes the Small Things Big

Chucky, Michael Myers & More Headline Shudder's Behind the Monsters

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor on Spinoff: "I Think It'll Be Cool"

The Mandalorian: Lucy Lawless Fan Push May Have Hurt More Than Helped

Cowboy Bebop: Comparing the Anime & Live-Action Opening Credits

Saturday Night Live: Daniel Craig Just Learned He's Social Media Icon

Game of Thrones Star Hannah Waddingham Kept Cersei Shame Bell

South Park: Matt Stone & Trey Parker Finalizing Casa Bonita Purchase

Babylon 5: JMS Needs B5 Fans Support, Not Storyline & Character Ideas

Scoobtober: HBO Max, Cartoon Network Set Scooby-Doo Halloween Line-Up

And here's a look at our reviews- this time, our review of TNT's AEW Dynamite:

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 9/29/2021

