Game of Thrones Star Hannah Waddingham Kept Cersei Shame Bell

While Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham's time on Game of Thrones was brief as Septa Unella, the actress made a profound impact on the HBO series. Unella became the bane at Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) side as her torturer under orders from the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce). As a final act of penance, Cersei walked naked along the streets of King's Landing back to the Red Keep with Unella tolling a bell beside her yelling, "Shame!" as citizens did everything they could and then some to humiliate the queen regent. Fresh from her Emmy win for the AppleTV+ series, Waddingham appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss what she kept from the George R. R. Martin fantasy series.

Hannah Waddingham's Keepsake from Game of Thrones

Yes, Waddingham kept the bell. "That's kind of messed up," Clarkson said. "That's when you know your character is really dead, when they give you the hero thing. 'And thank you very much and goodbye,'" Waddingham said. "I feel like I've been very lucky that these huge shows have just gone 'come in and do this.'" Cersei did get her revenge eventually by using up the leftover wildfire to blow up all her enemies including the High Sparrow and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) while reserving her most brutal of comeuppances for Unella at the hands of "The Mountain" Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

Waddingham and Headey recalled their brutal interactions over video chat which included the infamous walk of shame. "I think I was probably terrified about being semi-naked for two days in front of 6,000 people," Headey said. A body stand-in was used for the star to perform the walk nude with Headey's head edited in. Prior to her sealed fate at the hands of The Mountain, Waddingham had to endure Unella's wineboarding. "People are always quite shocked that that actually did happen in reality and there was nothing CGI'd," she said. "One thing I've said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it, but as with all these things, you know that they're not actually going to kill you so you just get on with it and do it."