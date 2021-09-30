Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite 9/29/2021

AEW Dynamite rolled into Rochester, New York this week for an episode paying tribute to Brodie Lee, since Rochester was his hometown. As usually, tyrannical Bleeding Cool television editor Ray Flook forced The Chadster to watch and cover this show, even though Ray knows that Tony Khan and AEW have ruined The Chadster's life by beating WWE in the ratings and thus making The Chadster sexually impotent. But neither Ray Flook nor Tony Khan care about how they're destroying The Chadster's marriage because they only care about ratings or clicks. The Chadster, however, is a consummate professional, even if he is physically unable to consummate his own marriage (thanks to AEW), so The Chadster will provide the most unbiased review of AEW Dynamite that you'll find anywhere on the internet.

The Chadster doesn't know where AEW gets off opening Dynamite with such an exciting matchup as Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy. On the one hand, you have the star of The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars who betrayed the brand to jump ship to AEW. On the other hand, a rising star who has been presented as the future of AEW since the company's inception. And they just faced off on free television in the opening match of Dynamite last night. Making matters worse, they put on an absolutely killer match that had The Chadster near tears he was so mad at how good it was. In the end, Cole couldn't beat Jungle Boy fair and square after Jungle Boy kicked out of Panama Sunrise, so after Cole just barely escaped the Snare Trap, he hit Jungle Boy with a low blow and pinned him. Clearly Tony Khan hasn't paid attention to anything that Mr. McMahon has taught us over the last twenty years about how to book a wrestling show. You have to have filler so that people don't start to expect to much. You can't just put on great matches like this for no reason. Auughh! It's so unfair!

After a commercial break, the entire Elite was in the ring to cut promos. Bryan Danielson came out and challenged Kenny Omega to a rematch, but since Kenny didn't want to fight him again, Bryan got the crowd to chant "No Balls" and "Kenny No Balls" at him, which was totally disrespectful. Bryan Danielson getting the crowd on his side is WWE's intellectual property and that traitor doesn't deserve to use it in AEW. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage joined Danielson to chase The Elite from the ring, leading to more of the chants.

Backstage, Andrade offered to set his friends up with the Lucha Brothers for a tag team championship match.

Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson took on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in a tag team match. The point of the match seemed to be showing off Cody's slow-burn heel turn, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business. When the crowd starts to turn on a wrestler, you aren't supposed to lean into it and turn them heel. You should do everything in your power to prove the crowd wrong, shove the wrestler down their throats, and say things like "the Universe likes to have a little bit of fun by cheering the wrestlers they're supposed to boo and booing the wrestlers they're supposed to cheer here in Rochester." But Tony Khan would never understand that which is why AEW will never beat WWE. After the match, Cody tried to call out Malakai Black again, but Arn Anderson gave him a stern talking to, said he would blow away a carjacker with his Glock while Cody would just give his car away, and then left him alone in the ring. Dang!

Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston beat Bear Country and Anthony Greene in a short match. After the match, Sting gave Greene a Scorpion Death Drop. This match served no purpose other than as a quick crowd-pleaser, showing once again that AEW doesn't understand wrestling. The last thing you want to do is please the crowd. Then they'll expect it all the time.

Orange Cassidy teamed with The Dark Order to take on the Hardy Family Office. The point of this match was for Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana to once again attempt to abandon their Dark Order teammates. But since Dynamite was in Brodie Lee's hometown, Amanda Huber and -1 came out to remind them what they're here for. They went back to the ring, helped their team win, and shared a big group hug after the match. Are you telling The Chadster that all of that Dark Order in-fighting was a buildup to this feel-good moment in Brodie Lee's hometown? Who puts that much thought into something like that? Auughhh! It's totally unfair! Vince McMahon is so busy trying to run his multi-billion dollar empire that he can barely keep track of storylines for two weeks straight, but AEW has time to focus on something like this? It makes The Chadster so angry! What also made The Chadster angry was that, despite all of The Chadster's hatred for AEW, The Chadster couldn't help but shed a tear or two at the Dark Order reunion, which made The Chadster feel like he was betraying his beloved WWE! Then the tears really flowed after that. Why are you such a jerk, Tony Khan?!

Lio Rush (who is now All Elite) cut a promo about how he's some kind of vulture capitalist. The Chadster would normally say it's unfair of Lio Rush to be here, but his new gimmick is so dumb, The Chadster might just allow it.

FTR and Tully Blanchard also cut a promo.

Dan Lambert and The Men of the Year cut a promo in the ring running down AEW, which The Chadster appreciates. Ethan Page got particularly emotional in talking about how AEW keeps overlooking the Men of the Year. If every segment on AEW Dynamite was wrestlers talking about how much AEW sucks, The Chadster would like Dynamite a lot more.

Hikaru Shida cut a promo about returning to Dynamite to try to get her 50th AEW win in a match with Serena Deeb.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay beat Penelope Ford and The Bunny in a tag team match to conclude their feud and get another happy post-match celebration with -1. More tugging at The Chadster's emotional heartstrings. The Chadster feels like he's cheating on WWE. Tony Khan, you Jezebel!

MJF came out to cut a promo about how he's the best and everyone else sucks. He said that he has Bruce Pritchard's phone number on speed dial and teased jumping ship to WWE. Tell The Chadster more, MJF. Darby Allin came out to say that he's actually the best, so MJF said Darby Allin's uncle died in a drunk driving accident when he was a kid and that Darby should have been the one to die instead. That seems a little mean, but The Chadster is now an MJF fan because there's no way Bruce Pritchard would give his phone number to someone who doesn't deserve The Chadster's admiration.

In the main event, Sammy Guevara beat Miro to win the TNT Championship in another David vs. Goliath match, but this time the David won. To happen in Brodie Lee's hometown, with Brodie's connection to the TNT Championship, made this moment even more emotional as it took Sammy's career to the next level. The Chadster absolutely hated this. AEW has enough stars. They don't need to make more, and it's especially disrespectful to use a former WWE guy to take a homegrown AEW star to the next level. Auughhh! It's just so unfair!

AEW paid tribute to Brodie Lee by putting on an action-packed, enjoyable, and even heartwarming wrestling show, proving that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the business. Whenever you're in a wrestler's hometown, as WWE has shown us time and time again, you should do everything in your power to make that wrestler look like a fool, even if that wrestler is dead. But Tony Khan is never going to learn and that's why AEW continues to put on crowd-pleasing episodes of AEW Dynamite with logical booking and coherent, long-term storylines that come to fruition, which is nothing like the way sports entertainment is meant to be. The Chadster hated every single thing about this show… especially the parts that The Chadster couldn't help but like.

