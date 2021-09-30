South Park: Matt Stone & Trey Parker Finalizing Casa Bonita Purchase

The Mexican-themed restaurant Casa Bonita, a favorite of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, will be purchased by the duo for $3.1 million once it clears federal bankruptcy court, according to Westword. The agreement struck by the duo's company Park County and former owners Summit Family Restaurants was agreed upon last week, with Parker and Stone are buying Casa Bonita under the name "Beautiful Opco".

South Park: Cartman's Casa Bonita Ruse

"It's just sitting there. It sucks," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. "For a moment, when it was like Casa Bonita is going to close down, we said, 'We're going to go buy it.' And I felt like it was the crowning achievement of my life." The restaurant was featured in the season seven episode for the Comedy Central animated series, also titled "Casa Bonita" that featured Cartman obsessing over the place. Kyle, who's celebrating his birthday there, chooses Stan, Kenny, and Butters over Cartman due to his past cruelty.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Can Cartman Outrun the Police? – SOUTH PARK (https://youtu.be/8UvuLJ-amyI)

Kyle gives Cartman a sliver of hope: in case Butters couldn't make it, he can take over his spot. Cartman devises an elaborate scheme to trap Butters, gaslighting him to believe the apocalypse happened and he must remain bunkered until he gives the clear. Cartman attempts to keep the ruse up on two fronts, but his plan slowly unravels until the climactic finale. After Kyle's mother gets a call about Butter's whereabouts and Cartman's plan, Stan and Kyle confront and inform him that police are on their way. In a frenzy, Cartman rushes through sampling food and attractions of the restaurant dancing with the mariachis, Black Bart's Cave, cliff diving, among others before finally getting caught by the authorities. When asked if it was worth it to go to juvenile detention, Cartman's response? "Totally!"