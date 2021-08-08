BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 August 21: Rick Rolls, LeVar Rules & Tons More!

The day starts. The day ends. Time crawls by. Night steals in pacing the floor. The moments creep. Yet I can't bear to sleep. 'Til I hear you sing. And weeks pass. And months pass. Seasons fly. Still, you don't walk through the door. And in a haze. I count the silent days. 'Til I hear… the BCTV Daily Dispatch once more! With waves of love & respect to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Simon Lee (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with Rick and Morty & LeVar Burton leading the pack. For our Sunday newbies, we have another round of WWE releases, The CW's Supergirl wraps its run, and Tim Burton finds his Gomez Addams for Wednesday. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, August 8, 2021:

10. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

9. WWE Releases Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, 11 More Wrestlers [UPDATE]

8. Mystery Science Theater 3000 Summer Film Series Kicks Off This Friday

7. Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day

6. Wednesday: Luis Guzmán Joins Tim Burton's Addams Family Spinoff Series

5. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

4. Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"

3. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)

2. Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak

1. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Cecily Strong talks SNL future, John Cena talks The Flash/Peacemaker difference, The Orville has a bright future (???), CSI: Vegas intros the team, and The Mysterious Benedict Society star Kristen Schaal discusses her time writing for South Park:

CSI: Vegas Teasers: Sara's Rep Precedes Her; Roby Follows the Evidence

South Park: Kristen Schaal Recalls Her Brief Writing Stint & Firing

The Orville: Hulu "Really Excited" About S03 Cuts; Season 4 & Future?

The Flash & Peacemaker: John Cena Needs You to Know the Difference

Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Discusses Possibility of SNL Return

